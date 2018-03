Ever gone to a gym class and felt like you’re the only one not working out in perfect sync? Yep, us too.

It seems a dog named Riptide also knows a thing or two about standing out during circuits.

A video of him “working out” alongside the Stanford Women’s Crew has received more than six million views on Imgur and 15.4 thousand views on Instagram.

What this pup lacks in co-ordination he makes up for in enthusiasm.

You do you, Riptide.