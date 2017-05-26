Stan is a giant robot, and Stan loves parking. All day, seven days a week Stan pick up your car, take it to a parking bay and expertly park it for you.

Everyone hates parking, everyone except Stan that is.

Then once you’ve returned it’ll find your car, pull it out and bring it to your feet.

It’s built by a company called Stanley Robotics and has just been deployed at Charles-de Gaulle Airport, France.

So how does it work? Simple, you just turn up at the car park, take your bags and then lock the car taking the keys with you.