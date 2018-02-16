This Guy Proposed In Greggs On Valentine’s Day

A Greggs superfan decided a London branch of the chain would be the perfect location to propose to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Graphic designer Joe Callingham, 25, from Hertfordshire, popped the question to his girlfriend Pineapple Featonby at a special event the high street bakery hosted earlier this week.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Greggs held candlelit dinners in five locations around the country. Couples bought a four-course set menu made entirely of Greggs products.

Joe got down on one knee in the Stockwell branch, where the couple first met last November.