It’s not often we’re fazed by a style trend (oh, who are we kidding - just check out these unicorn shoes and bare butt jeans). But when make-up artist Stella Sironen posted this picture about a new brow trend, the internet exploded.
There were a LOT of feelings.
Then Sironen posted that the whole thing had been a joke.
But some people were still trying to make it happen as a trend.
Recreations of the look sprouted all over Instagram.
Listen ladies, just say no. Apparently there are glue sticks involved and that shit just needs to stay in your stationery drawer, okay?