Denim just took an unexpected turn in 2017 and we’re genuinely scared.
Thanks to a collaboration between French fashion brand Vetements and Levi, bare butt jeans might just be the next big thing.
Posting a sneak peek to Instagram for #VetementsxLevi, the duo have created a pair of jeans with a zipper positioned straight down the derrière.
Why? It’s part of Vetement’s ongoing collaborations with 18 iconic brands to give well-known styles a modern makeover.
And they retail for a cool $1,870 (£1,500).
Social media users took to Instagram to share their state of confusion:
“Are you serious?” one wrote.
“Please tell me that is a joke?” another posted.
And one user highlighted a possible danger involved with wearing them:
“Too dangerous, imagine if that zipper got stuck to a metal patio chair?,” they said.
We have a feeling this style may be sidelined.