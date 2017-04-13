All Sections
    13/04/2017 10:11 BST

    Bare Butt Jeans Might Be The Next Big Denim Trend Thanks To Vetements And Levi (Yes, Really)

    Oh, hell no 🙊

    Denim just took an unexpected turn in 2017 and we’re genuinely scared.

    Thanks to a collaboration between French fashion brand Vetements and Levi, bare butt jeans might just be the next big thing.

    Posting a sneak peek to Instagram for #VetementsxLevi, the duo have created a pair of jeans with a zipper positioned straight down the derrière.

     

    #VETEMENTSxLEVIS @mytheresa.com @kevingiacco

    A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official) on

    Why? It’s part of Vetement’s ongoing collaborations with 18 iconic brands to give well-known styles a modern makeover. 

    And they retail for a cool $1,870 (£1,500). 

    Social media users took to Instagram to share their state of confusion:

    “Are you serious?” one wrote. 

    “Please tell me that is a joke?” another posted. 

    And one user highlighted a possible danger involved with wearing them:

    “Too dangerous, imagine if that zipper got stuck to a metal patio chair?,” they said. 

    We have a feeling this style may be sidelined. 

