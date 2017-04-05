Since unicorn-everything has taken over the world, it was only a matter of time before someone, somewhere created miniature baby-like versions for our feet.
Brought to our attention by Cosmopolitan, Irregular Choice have launched a unicorn-inspired shoe line.
And we’re torn between: fugly or fabulous?
Made from all the shiny, colourful elements required of a unicorn, ‘Dreamkiss’ (above) retails for £109.
And ‘Candy Damsel’, with added bounce and a whole lot glitter, comes in at £130.
The jury’s out.