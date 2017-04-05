All Sections
    05/04/2017 08:34 BST

    These Unicorn Shoes Are Some Amazing Next-Level S**t

    We can't guarantee your friends will stand near you, though.

    Since unicorn-everything has taken over the world, it was only a matter of time before someone, somewhere created miniature baby-like versions for our feet.

    Brought to our attention by Cosmopolitan, Irregular Choice have launched a unicorn-inspired shoe line. 

    And we’re torn between: fugly or fabulous? 

    Irregular Choice

    Made from all the shiny, colourful elements required of a unicorn, ‘Dreamkiss’ (above) retails for £109. 

    And ‘Candy Damsel’, with added bounce and a whole lot glitter, comes in at £130. 

    Irregular Choice

    The jury’s out. 

