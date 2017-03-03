It might be the most ambitious idea NASA has ever hatched.

This week at the agency’s Washington HQ, Jim Green, director of planetary science, told a workshop he is considering the possibility of rebuilding Mars’s atmosphere by creating an artificial magnetic field in space.

If that idea sounds bonkers in theory, the practicalities are even more baffling.

Popular Mechanics reported that Green’s magnetic shield would be generated by an electric circuit sitting in a stable orbit between Mars and the Sun.

Around 3.5 billion years ago, Mars likely boasted an atmosphere, moderate temperatures and surface water. Over the planet’s lifetime, however, the atmosphere has been largely destroyed by solar particles.

But Green is confident that the shield could help Mars develop an atmospheric pressure comparable to Earth’s within just a few years.