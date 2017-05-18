Cars are getting safer, that’s a fact.

To see just how much safer they are though Australia and New Zealand’s car safety advocate created a shocking test that demonstrates just how far cars have come from before turn of the millennium.

In the test, ANCAP decided to test a head-on collision between a 1998 Toyota Corolla and a 2015 Toyota Corolla.

The collision took place with both cars travelling at 64 km/h and was filmed in slow-motion.

The results are shocking to say the least.