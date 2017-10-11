This New Smell Test Could Drastically Aid In Our Ability To Diagnose Alzheimer's And Parkinson's

Our sense of smell is a greatly under appreciated skill. Not only does it provide us with vast quantities of sensory information, but for the medical profession too our ability to smell can be a biomarker for long-term conditions. It is already known that losing one’s sense of smell, or suffering a change in the way we smell could be an early indicator of Alzheimer’s, often long before conventional symptoms are shown.

Yuri Nunes / EyeEm via Getty Images

Yet despite how useful smell tests are, very few of us undergo them. “People have their vision and hearing tested throughout their lives, but smell testing is exceedingly rare,” says neuroscientist Leslie Vosshall. Now a team at Rockefeller University, including Vosshall, believe they’ve been able to develop a brand-new type of smell test that cuts through the inaccuracies of conventional testing and provides a new, more reliable biomarker for certain diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The current smell tests rely on a patient’s ability to detect and then identify a very specific odour. Vosshall uses the example of rose-scented phenylethyl alcohol. Now while most of us could probably manage to identify it, there are some people who wouldn’t be able to but would still have a completely normal sense of smell.