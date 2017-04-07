This Woman Matches Her Outfits To Art And It's Giving Us Instagram Goals

Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could wear your favourite pieces of art?

Well, just like a chameleon, Michelle Satterlee blends and matches her fashion choices to her favourite artwork.

Satterlee, who runs her own art gallery in Sacramento, set up an Instagram account in 2015, @dressedtomatch, to share her sartorial-meets-art snaps.

“For me, it’s a passion project that allows me to be creative,” Satterlee told Fashionista.

“I don’t paint, but I have a degree in art history, and I know so much about art. I have a huge appreciation for it, so this is kind of like my method of making art.”