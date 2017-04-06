Woman Recreates The Duchess Of Cambridge's Outfits And We've Got Déjà Vu

They say copy is the sincerest form of flattery, but this woman has just achieved a whole other level of copy-cat.

Kate Urbanksa, loves the Duchess of Cambridge’s style so much she dedicates time every day to replicating her outfits.

From her savvy searching skills, the beautician manages to recreate her favourite looks without breaking the bank.

“I love her style — her look is modest, timeless, and so different compared to other celebrities nowadays,” Urbanksa told The Daily Mail.