Three people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a crowd of people queuing to get into an Islington pub on Saturday night.

Four men, aged between 17 and 19, remained in custody on Sunday after the incident outside the Old Queen’s Head pub in Essex Road shortly before 11pm.

Police seized two knives at the scene, one from the Peugeot involved, and one found nearby, in what is not being treated as a terrorist incident.