Three people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a crowd of people queuing to get into an Islington pub on Saturday night.
Four men, aged between 17 and 19, remained in custody on Sunday after the incident outside the Old Queen’s Head pub in Essex Road shortly before 11pm.
Police seized two knives at the scene, one from the Peugeot involved, and one found nearby, in what is not being treated as a terrorist incident.
Witnesses have described how the car came careering around a corner before crashing into the crowd, knocking “people over like dominoes”.
Two men and one woman were taken to hospital after the incident but police said their injuries are not life threatening.
The driver of the vehicle and his passengers reportedly fled from the scene but were later arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences including GBH with intent and possession of points and blades.
One witness told the Mail how she was queuing for the pub when the driver careered off the road and “knocked people over like dominoes.”
She said: “There were about twenty people in the queue and I was at the back with my friends.
“The car came screeching round the corner at about 50mph and was coming straight for me.
“I pushed over the barriers and fell to the floor as the car smashed into three people in front of me. They were knocked over like dominoes.”
The road remained closed on Sunday morning and police said enquiries were continuing “into the circumstances” surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is asked can contact Islington Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.