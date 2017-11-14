Three In Five Diabetes Patients Struggle With Emotional Or Mental Health Issues Linked To Condition

More needs to be done to support people with diabetes, as three in five currently struggle with emotional or mental health issues, a charity has warned.

A large-scale study by Diabetes UK asked 8,500 people of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds from across the UK to share their experiences of living with diabetes today.

The survey, released to coincide with World Diabetes Day, uncovered the emotional toll managing diabetes can have on patients.

Participants said that diabetes affects their emotional wellbeing, with three in five (64%) saying that they often or sometimes feel down because of their diabetes

In addition, one in five people living with diabetes said they had used a counselling service from a trained professional to help them manage their diabetes.