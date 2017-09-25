Thylane Blondeau Makes Her Fashion Week Debut Walking For Dolce And Gabbana

Thylane Blondeau made an appearance on the runway for Dolce and Gabbana.
The 16-year-old fashionista, who has been modelling since she was four years old, is now signed to model agency giant IMG models.
She looked on top of the world walking the D&G catwalk in a floral floor-length dress and tiara.
Blondeau made an appearance on the front row of Michael Kors’ SS18 show during New York Fashion Week.
Then Blondeau jet-setted to Milan for her catwalk debut with one of the most revered fashion houses.
Blondeau shared a picture of her time in Milan with her 1.6 million Instagram fans.