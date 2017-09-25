All Sections
    25/09/2017 10:24 BST

    Thylane Blondeau Makes Her Fashion Week Debut Walking For Dolce And Gabbana

    Girl on top of the wolrd

    Thylane Blondeau made an appearance on the runway for Dolce and Gabbana

    The 16-year-old fashionista, who has been modelling since she was four years old, is now signed to model agency giant IMG models.

    She looked on top of the world walking the D&G catwalk in a floral floor-length dress and tiara. 

    Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

    Blondeau made an appearance on the front row of Michael Kors’ SS18 show during New York Fashion Week

    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

    Then Blondeau jet-setted to Milan for her catwalk debut with one of the most revered fashion houses. 

    Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

    Blondeau shared a picture of her time in Milan with her 1.6 million Instagram fans. 

    A post shared by Thylane (@thylaneblondeau) on

