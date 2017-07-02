Vince Cable has said Tim Farron did not handle questions around gay rights and his Christian faith well during the election campaign. Cable, who is widely expected to replace Farron as Liberal Democract leader, said the issue had led Farron to quit in the aftermath of June’s poll. LGBT rights and issues were consistently raised with Farron during the General Election.

PA Wire/PA Images Vince Cable, pictured after winning the Twickenham seat in the General Election, said Tim Farron did not handle questions around gay rights well during the campaign.

When he announced he was standing down as party leader, Farron said he felt “remaining faithful to Christ” was incompatible with leading his party. Cable told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday that the former leader had done “a great job” in helping the Lib Dems recover from the 2015 election and rebuild its party membership. But he added: “He did, as he himself acknowledged, not handle that whole issue very well at reconciling his own personal faith with his public positions on gay rights and other issues. “His position was a perfectly fair one. A lot of people have private views deriving from their religion, but they have to put these to one side when they’re enacting public policy. “He acknowledged that he hadn’t got that right and that’s why he stood down.”

PA Wire/PA Images Tim Farron said he felt 'remaining faithful to Christ' was incompatible with leading his party.