Tim Farron Refuses Again To Say If He Thinks Gay Sex Is A Sin

Tim Farron has again refused to answer whether he believes gay sex is a sin or not.

The Lib Dem leader,who is a committed Christian, has been under pressure to clear up his view on LGBT rights.

“I am not going to give you an answer to that question,” he told Sky News’ Darren McCaffrey on Monday afternoon when asked.

“One’s personal faith is one’s personal faith. What counts is your actions and beliefs in politics.”

Farron was pressed on the issue as he launched the Lib Dem campaign to unseat pro-Brexit Labour MP Kate Hoey in Vauxhall.