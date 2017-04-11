Beloved Canadian coffee and doughnut stop Tim Hortons is opening its first UK branch next month.

The chain’s flagship store will open in Glasgow’s Argyle Street in early May, the company’s official twitter feed confirmed. It will then roll out further branches nationwide over the next 12 months.

According to the company, which serves various bakery items and sandwiches as well as coffee, eight out of ten cups of coffee sold across Canada are from Tim Hortons outlets. It also boasts that more than 5.3 million Canadians - approximately 15 per cent of the population - visit Tim Hortons daily.