Beloved Canadian coffee and doughnut stop Tim Hortons is opening its first UK branch next month.
The chain’s flagship store will open in Glasgow’s Argyle Street in early May, the company’s official twitter feed confirmed. It will then roll out further branches nationwide over the next 12 months.
According to the company, which serves various bakery items and sandwiches as well as coffee, eight out of ten cups of coffee sold across Canada are from Tim Hortons outlets. It also boasts that more than 5.3 million Canadians - approximately 15 per cent of the population - visit Tim Hortons daily.
The UK stores will serve the Tim Hortons signature Double Double coffee - a coffee served with two creams and two sugars and Timbit bite-sized doughnuts in flavours including chocolate glazed, birthday cake and strawberry.
Tim Hortons began with a single location in 1964 in Canada and entered the US market 20 years later in 1984.
As of September, Tim Hortons had more than 4,400 restaurants in its stable. It is part of Restaurant Brands International, which has more than 19,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries.
“We witnessed Tim Hortons phenomenal success in Canada, we wanted to replicate this in Great Britain,” says Gurprit Dhaliwal, COO of Tim Hortons UK and Ireland ltd.
He added: “It’s hard to explain just how important Tim Hortons is to Canadians – it’s not just a restaurant, it’s a way of life and a place of home, and we’re positive Great Britain will fall in love the brand.”