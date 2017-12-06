A British political journalist and a high-profile Labour Party campaigner have been listed among the ‘Silence Breakers’ - the group of women named Time Person of the Year 2017 for their “individual acts of courage” tackling sexual harassment. The magazine celebrated reporter Jane Merrick for speaking out about how Defence Secretary Michael Fallon had “lunged” at her in 2003, leading to his resignation from the Cabinet in November.

CNN Reporter Jane Merrick spoke out about sexual harassment in Westminster

Meanwhile, former Labour NEC member Bex Bailey was applauded after she revealed earlier this year that she was raped at a party event as a teenager, but was discouraged from reporting the assault. She wrote on Twitter this afternoon following the news: “Proud to feature alongside these brave women for Time Person of the Year. “Many more deserve recognition. Those unable to speak out yet are no less brave. Real change still needed.”

Facebook Bex Bailey Bex Bailey revealed she had been told to keep quiet after she was assaulted at a Labour Party event

Merrick said she was “very proud” to be involved in the movement and to honour the women “who are unable to speak out”.

Very proud to play a small part in this - but also to honour the women who are unable to speak out @TIME #SilenceBreakers #MeToo https://t.co/Yd2e0DweaJ — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) December 6, 2017

According to Time, actions taken by ‘The Silence Breakers’ have led to the “biggest cultural reckoning” seen in decades. Actress Ashley Judd and singer Taylor Swift were both featured on the cover among a group of ‘ordinary’ women. While Judd went public with allegations about disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, triggering a huge out-pouring of claims against him, Swift took a radio DJ to court over a groping incident. Meanwhile Donald Trump - who won the award in 2016 - came in second for having “changed the very nature of the presidency”. Chinese President Xi Jinping was awarded third place. The magazine revealed a 10-person shortlist on Monday which included Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, last year’s winner Donald Trump, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.