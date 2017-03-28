If Tinder isn’t already sucking up far too much of your spare time then we’ve got some bad news, it’s about to take the rest.
The company has just unveiled Tinder Online, a new version of the app that can be used on your computer’s browser.
That’s right, Tinder has moved beyond the smartphone app and will now run on just about anything with an internet connection.
We have some good news though, if you’re not reading this from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, Italy, and Sweden then you’re not going to get it, at least not yet anyway.
You see those are the countries where Tinder Online is currently being tested, with plans to then slowly expand later in the year.
The new app is part of Tinder’s plan to make its app more accessible to those who have limited access to data on their smartphones.
For those that have even greater limits on their internet including no Facebook account then Tinder’s also trialling a feature that lets you login using an SMS message.
The app, currently available in 190 countries, recently courted controversy after TechCrunch claimed to have evidence that Tinder was running a secretive club within the app for the rich and famous.
Called Tinder Select, the leak claimed that this invite-only area of Tinder was only available to a select few.