The Surface Of Saturn's Moon Titan Is Like Something Out Of A Science Fiction Novel

‘Electric sands’ could be the answer to why Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, is capable of forming 300-feet high sand dunes that face against the direction of the prevailing winds. Research published from the Georgia Institute of Technology suggests that the surface of Titan, which is visually the most similar object in the solar system to earth, is covered in tiny electrically charged particles.

GATech

When the wind blows - anything from fifteen miles per hour or faster - these non-silicate granules start to get moved about and hop in a motion known as saltation. This collision process means they gain charge, just like a balloon rubbing on your hair, and they begin to stick together in a way that sand on our own planet does not. This means that while on earth you would need water to clump sand to build a sandcastle, on Titan you would not.