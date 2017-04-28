A two-year-old has sent people into hysterics with her hilarious fake phone call to her “boyfriend” who she saw with another girl.
Mila Stauffer, from the US, was filmed by her mum, Katie, yelling at the boy in question about what he’d done.
“So I saw Sawyer in the park with another girl,” she said on camera, frowning, at the beginning of the video posted on Instagram on Wednesday 26 April.
“I was so mad, I’m calling him right now.”
And with that, Mila picked up her plastic pink phone toy and ranted to Sawyer about how mad she was.
“This is ridiculous,” she said. “Sawyer, I saw you, don’t go to the park with her. I saw you. I’m so sad.
“Never ever do it again. You are nothing. I’m done with it. Never ever talk to me like that, do you hear me? I’m serious. Do you hear me?”
The toddler’s mum shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “The Oscar for best actress in a dramatic role goes to...” and it’s been viewed 140,000 times in two days.
We wish we were as sassy as Mila.