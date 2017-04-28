A two-year-old has sent people into hysterics with her hilarious fake phone call to her “boyfriend” who she saw with another girl.

Mila Stauffer, from the US, was filmed by her mum, Katie, yelling at the boy in question about what he’d done.

“So I saw Sawyer in the park with another girl,” she said on camera, frowning, at the beginning of the video posted on Instagram on Wednesday 26 April.

“I was so mad, I’m calling him right now.”