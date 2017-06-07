Tom Cruise recently confirmed that the long-awaited sequel to ‘Top Gun’ is finally on its way, and now he’s teased his fans with some insights into just what we’ll get to see in the new film.

“There’s gonna be jets... maybe volleyball,” he’s revealed, which will cheer those who remember these elements in the original film so fondly.

The aerial sequences in the original 1986 film were credited with inspiring a surge in applications to the US Navy (the pilots in the film were in the aviation section of the Navy), while the beach volleyball scene between Tom Cruise, Anthony Edwards and rivals Val Kilmer and Rick Rossovitch remains one of the most memorable sports scenes of any film, ever (and subliminally homoerotic, to boot).