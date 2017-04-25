It’s a late entry, but Tom Hardy just might have snatched the title of April’s Most Surprising Celebrity Headline, after reportedly performing a citizen’s arrest when he witnessed someone stealing a moped.

Yes, Tom has been compared to a real-life superhero after chasing down a man on a stolen moped, a route that has been described as “assault course”-esque, before “hauling [him] into a bus stop” to search him for weapons, as he waited on the police.

One eyewitness told The Sun: “It was mental – like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie. Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car.

“Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious.”