Tom Watson Says Labour Can Not Rule Out Backing A Second EU Referendum

Tom Watson has said Labour can not rule out backing a second referendum on EU membership.

The party’s deputy leader said on Sunday it was not “likely” that Labour would push for another vote.

But he told BBC Radio 5′s Pienaar’s Politics “when you are in complex negotiations on behalf the nation you shouldn’t rule anything out”.

“We have not said we want a second referendum. What we actually want is a negotiated settlement,” he added.

His comments came after a BMG poll for The Independent showed 51% of voters now backed remaining in the EU, while 41% wanted Brexit to continue.