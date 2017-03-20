Tom Watson has warned there is a “hard left” plot by the Momentum campaign group to take over Labour.

Labour’s deputy leader this morning urged party and union members to join the “battle for the future existence of the Labour party”.

The civil war erupted over the weekend after The Observer published a recording of Momentum’s founder, Jon Lansman, revealing plans for the Unite union to affiliate to and fund the group.

Lansman also said it was “absolutely crucial” that activists secured a change to Labour’s rules to ensure that whenever Corbyn stands down, they are able to get a leftwing candidate on to the ballot paper to succeed him.

