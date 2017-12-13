News of Toni and Guy’s co-founder Giuseppe ‘Toni’ Mascalo’s death was shared with fans by his family on 12 December.
Mascalo founded the hairdressing company, along with his brother Gaetano, otherwise known as Guy, in 1963 - a time when London was rebuilding itself as one of Europe’s leaders in music, art and, of course, style.
The brothers soon became the go-to stylists in the world of high-end hairdressing for catwalk shows and magazine spreads.
Soon their business grew from one salon in Clapham, south London, to 600 around the world.
The Toni and Guy group said of Mascalo: “Toni Mascolo was highly respected within the hairdressing community, he was known as approachable and someone who made time for everyone.
“It is no surprise that he built up a lengthy list of achievements, which transcended the industry to include business, entrepreneurship and charity.”
With that it in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of Toni & Guy’s most striking creations in recent times.