All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    10 Ways Toni & Guy Floored Us With Their Incredibly Iconic Creations

    The epitome of #hairgoals

    13/12/2017 14:52 GMT

    News of Toni and Guy’s co-founder Giuseppe ‘Toni’ Mascalo’s death was shared with fans by his family on 12 December. 

    Mascalo founded the hairdressing company, along with his brother Gaetano, otherwise known as Guy, in 1963 - a time when London was rebuilding itself as one of Europe’s leaders in music, art and, of course, style.  

    The brothers soon became the go-to stylists in the world of high-end hairdressing for catwalk shows and magazine spreads.

    Soon their business grew from one salon in Clapham, south London,  to 600 around the world. 

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    The Toni and Guy group said of Mascalo: “Toni Mascolo was highly respected within the hairdressing community, he was known as approachable and someone who made time for everyone.

    “It is no surprise that he built up a lengthy list of achievements, which transcended the industry to include business, entrepreneurship and charity.”

    With that it in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of Toni & Guy’s most striking creations in recent times. 

    Colour Creation 

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    Nature-Loving Natural

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    Short And Sweet 

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    Glamour Queen 

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    Beautiful Braids

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    Modern Muse

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    Male Grooming 

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    Celebrity Crush

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    Effortless Flow

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    Haute

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    A post shared by TONI&GUY (@toniandguyworld) on

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyhairToni & Guy

    Conversations