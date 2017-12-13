News of Toni and Guy’s co-founder Giuseppe ‘Toni’ Mascalo’s death was shared with fans by his family on 12 December.

Mascalo founded the hairdressing company, along with his brother Gaetano, otherwise known as Guy, in 1963 - a time when London was rebuilding itself as one of Europe’s leaders in music, art and, of course, style.

The brothers soon became the go-to stylists in the world of high-end hairdressing for catwalk shows and magazine spreads.

Soon their business grew from one salon in Clapham, south London, to 600 around the world.