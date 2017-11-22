A toothpaste ad has been banned for its inclusion of a naked woman after members of the public complained that it “objectified women”.

The ad, for BOCA organic toothpaste, appeared in a supplement magazine that came with The Times newspaper in July and featured a woman who appeared to be wearing only a pair of heels.

In response to complaints, BOCA denied that the woman in the ad was naked, stating there is a fine line “between sexual objectification and the expression of sensuality”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banned the ad from appearing again in its current form, ruling it “objectified women” and stating it was “likely to cause serious or widespread offence”.