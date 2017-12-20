We might not have finished 2017 yet, but many expectant parents are already itching to get into next year so they can meet the new member of their family.
Which means they’ll need to settle on a baby name, so why not be inspired by the top 20 most popular choices for 2018, as revealed by nearly 3,500 expectant mothers.
The survey, by Emma’s Diary, found Olivia will continue to rule the charts for girls - it was number one in 2017, 2016 and 2015 - but a surprise entry of Harry in the top spot for boys revealed that everyone has the royal wedding on the brain!
The regal influence continued with both George and Charlotte also making the top 20 lists alongside other royal favourites for boys such as James, Henry and Arthur.
Other notable influences included popular TV shows, such as ‘Game Of Thrones’, with Aria ranking as the eighteenth most popular name for girls. While Max and Ruby both made the list, presumably inspired by the children’s television show.
For girls in particular, names ending with the letter ‘a’ show a strong trend for 2018 (almost 50% of the names chosen, end with the vowel). These include Olivia, Isla, Ava, Amelia, Sophia, Freya, Matilda, Aria and Ella.
Other names in the top three included Noah (meaning rest or comfort), Oliver (meaning olive tree), Isla (meaning island), and Lily (meaning purity).
These are the list of the top 20 names (broken down by gender).
Top 20 Most Popular Boy’s Names For 2018
1. Harry
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. George
5. Jack
6. Arthur
7. Freddie
8. Jacob
9. Charlie
10. Teddy
11. Theo
12. Henry
13. James
14. Alfie
15. Leo
16. Oscar
17. Archie
18. Max
19. Logan
20. Joshua
Top 20 Most Popular Girl’s Names For 2018
1. Olivia
2. Isla
3. Lily
4. Ava
5. Elsie
6. Emily
7. Poppy
8. Amelia
9. Sophia
10. Freya
11. Evelyn
12. Grace
13. Charlotte
14. Willow
15. Alice
16. Matilda
17. Ruby
18. Aria
19. Florence
20. Ella
Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion.