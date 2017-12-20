All Sections
    The Most Popular Baby Names In 2018, Revealed By More Than 3,000 Expectant Mothers

    The royal wedding is clearly on parent's minds.

    20/12/2017 16:14 GMT

    We might not have finished 2017 yet, but many expectant parents are already itching to get into next year so they can meet the new member of their family. 

    Which means they’ll need to settle on a baby name, so why not be inspired by the top 20 most popular choices for 2018, as revealed by nearly 3,500 expectant mothers. 

    AleksandarNakic via Getty Images

    The survey, by Emma’s Diary, found Olivia will continue to rule the charts for girls - it was number one in 2017, 2016 and 2015 - but a surprise entry of Harry in the top spot for boys revealed that everyone has the royal wedding on the brain! 

    The regal influence continued with both George and Charlotte also making the top 20 lists alongside other royal favourites for boys such as James, Henry and Arthur.

    Other notable influences included popular TV shows, such as ‘Game Of Thrones’, with Aria ranking as the eighteenth most popular name for girls. While Max and Ruby both made the list, presumably inspired by the children’s television show.

    For girls in particular, names ending with the letter ‘a’ show a strong trend for 2018 (almost 50% of the names chosen, end with the vowel). These include Olivia, Isla, Ava, Amelia, Sophia, Freya, Matilda, Aria and Ella.

    Other names in the top three included Noah (meaning rest or comfort), Oliver (meaning olive tree), Isla (meaning island), and Lily (meaning purity). 

    monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images

    These are the list of the top 20 names (broken down by gender).  

    Top 20 Most Popular Boy’s Names For 2018

    1. Harry

    2. Noah

    3. Oliver

    4. George

    5. Jack

    6. Arthur

    7. Freddie

    8. Jacob

    9. Charlie

    10. Teddy

    11. Theo

    12. Henry

    13. James

    14. Alfie

    15. Leo

    16. Oscar

    17. Archie

    18. Max

    19. Logan 

    20. Joshua

    Top 20 Most Popular Girl’s Names For 2018

    1. Olivia

    2. Isla

    3. Lily

    4. Ava

    5. Elsie

    6. Emily

    7. Poppy

    8. Amelia 

    9. Sophia

    10. Freya

    11. Evelyn

    12. Grace 

    13. Charlotte

    14. Willow 

    15. Alice 

    16. Matilda 

    17. Ruby

    18. Aria 

    19. Florence

    20. Ella 

