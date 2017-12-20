Which means they’ll need to settle on a baby name , so why not be inspired by the top 20 most popular choices for 2018, as revealed by nearly 3,500 expectant mothers.

We might not have finished 2017 yet, but many expectant parents are already itching to get into next year so they can meet the new member of their family.

The survey, by Emma’s Diary, found Olivia will continue to rule the charts for girls - it was number one in 2017, 2016 and 2015 - but a surprise entry of Harry in the top spot for boys revealed that everyone has the royal wedding on the brain!

The regal influence continued with both George and Charlotte also making the top 20 lists alongside other royal favourites for boys such as James, Henry and Arthur.

Other notable influences included popular TV shows, such as ‘Game Of Thrones’, with Aria ranking as the eighteenth most popular name for girls. While Max and Ruby both made the list, presumably inspired by the children’s television show.

For girls in particular, names ending with the letter ‘a’ show a strong trend for 2018 (almost 50% of the names chosen, end with the vowel). These include Olivia, Isla, Ava, Amelia, Sophia, Freya, Matilda, Aria and Ella.

Other names in the top three included Noah (meaning rest or comfort), Oliver (meaning olive tree), Isla (meaning island), and Lily (meaning purity).