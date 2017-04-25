‘Top Gear’ host Matt LeBlanc has been dealt a blow, with the news that the most recent series finale brought in even fewer viewers than last year’s.

Matt hosted his first series of ‘Top Gear’ in 2016, where he was joined by co-presenter Chris Evans.

At the time, Chris’s performance as host was heavily criticised by reviewers and ‘Top Gear’ fans alike, while viewing figures dwindled over the course of the run, and he stepped down as presenter once the final episode of the series aired.

However, while Matt’s tenure as lead presenter seems to have garnered a more positive reception from viewers, it seems there are actually fewer of them than when Chris was still on the show.