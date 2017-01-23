Tories Write Off Stoke-on-Trent Central By-Election, Party Sources Say

The Tory party is set to give UKIP a clear run in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election in a bid to maximise Labour’s chances of defeat in its heartlands, The Huffington Post has learned.

Party sources say that they are instead pouring resources into the Copeland by-election in Cumbria, which will be held on the same day next month.

Jeremy Corbyn is facing a strong challenge in both seats, which have been rock-solid Labour for decades, after MPs critical of his leadership stepped down for new jobs outside politics.

But Conservative MPs and insiders say that it is “inconceivable” they will take the Stoke seat, where UKIP’s leader Paul Nuttall is the candidate and where his party came second in 2015.

A senior Tory MP told HuffPost UK the party was not as well off as Labour “in pure resource terms”, so had to ration its cash.

“It’s natural to concentrate on areas you can win. We won’t win Stoke”, they said.