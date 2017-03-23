Tory Burch Criticised For A Lack Of Diversity In New Fashion Campaign

Tory Burch have been criticised for a lack of diversity and cultural appropriation in their latest ad campaign for summer 2017.
Launched on Tuesday 21 March 2017, the video directed by Giovanna Battaglia and starring Poppy Delevingne, features four women dancing to Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall’s hit song ‘Juju on That Beat.’
The video is no longer live on the brand’s ecommerce site. But people have taken to Twitter to share their feelings about the campaign:
According to TeenVogue, Tory Burch posted an apology, that was later deleted, below the video on the brand’s website, saying:
“I personally feel badly if this hurt anyone, and I’m truly sorry.”
The Huffington Post UK reached out for comment from Tory Burch, but the brand declined to comment.