A Tory councillor who told a woman who confronted him at a foxhunt “I’d quite like to shag you” has resigned. West Norfolk Foxhounds master and huntsman Charles Carter, who was until yesterday Breckland District Councillor for Saham Toney ward in Norfolk, was filmed making the remarks during a hunt earlier this week. Clad in full hunting regalia, Carter was filmed by Linda Hoggard as she challenged him.

Carter simply replies: “OK” as Hoggard asks him: “Excuse me, did you know fox hunting was banned?” He then produces his phone and asks her: “What is your name?” When she does not respond, he follows this up with: “I’d quite like to shag you.” When Hoggard threatens to tell her husband, a smirking Carter replies: “Can I take you to bed please? You’re very pretty.” The footage was filmed on 23 January during a Middleton Hunt meeting in North Yorkshire and was published on the Stop The Cull Facebook page.

A statement from Breckland Council on Wednesday night confirmed Carter would: “Step down with immediate effect.” He had been suspended earlier in the day, pending an investigation into concerns relating to his conduct. His resignation was received and accepted by the Leader of Breckland Council, William Nunn.

