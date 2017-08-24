Tory Donors Spent Nearly £25m To Lose 13 Seats At The Election

Conservative Party donors spent almost £25 million in the run-up to this year’s general election that saw Theresa May lose 13 MPs.

The sum handed to the Tories was more than double the £9.5 million that Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party was given, the Electoral Commission said.

The snap general election was effectively called to strengthen the Conservative majority, with expectations of a landslide and some polls suggesting May had a 20-point lead ahead of the vote.

In the end, it saw its total number of seats reduced from the 331 it won in 2015 to 318. It breaks down to roughly £2m spent by donors for every MP the party lost.

In total, political parties received a record £40.1 million in donations in the three months from April to June, according to new figures.

The total was £9.4 million more than the previous highest quarter on record, which coincided with the 2015 general election.

The Conservatives’ largest donor was construction vehicle manufacturer JCB, which gave £1.5 million. Mark Bamford, the brother of JCB’s chairman Lord Bamford, also gave £750,000.

Former Tory treasurer Lord Ashcroft contributed £500,000 to the election war-chest - his first donation to the party since a gift from his Bearwood company in 2011.

Hedge fund manager John Armitage gave Mrs May’s party £1.1 million and Addison Lee founder John Griffin £1.033 million - the largest gifts yet given by the two long-standing Tory donors.

John Gore, the theatre producer behind The Book Of Mormon and Phantom Of The Opera, gave the Tories £1 million, entrepreneur David Brownlow gave £600,000.