Tory MP Heidi Allen Moved To Tears After Heartbreaking Universal Credit Speech

Tory MP @heidiallen75 moved to tears as she stands to speak during universal credit debate, after Labour MP @frankfieldteam recounts stories from his constituency of claimants. She goes on to welcome "package of reforms" announced in recent Budget. pic.twitter.com/3i4iwnOkEr

A Tory MP was moved to tears during a debate on the controversial Universal Credit benefit reform as she heard how one claimant felt “lucky” his family was invited to eat food leftover at a funeral.

Heidi Allen, MP for South Cambridgeshire and a vocal critic of the overhaul, responded to a heartbreaking account of the effect the policy has had.

Veteran Labour MP Frank Field told the Commons on Tuesday that at a recent constituency surgery he needed to persuade a man not to take his own life after Universal Credit left him destitute.

Recounting the meeting, Field, who sits alongside Allen as chair of the Commons Work and Pensions Select Committee, said: “I’ve done surgeries for 38 years. On my last surgery on Friday, for the first time ever, a gentleman rose after we’ve spoken and I’d tried to persuade him not to commit suicide.

“And I realised the hand that shook my hand was wet. He’d been crying. The hand that shook my hand was the hand that wiped away those tears.”