A Tory backbencher has joined calls for Boris Johnson to apologise after he joked about “dead bodies” in Libya putting off investors in the wake of its civil war.

The foreign secretary made the comments at a Conservative conference fringe meeting, prompting a swathe of calls for him to resign or be sacked.

On Wednesday Johnson’s colleague, Sarah Wollaston, said she agreed with those who said he should consider his position, including fellow Tory backbenchers Anna Soubry and Heidi Allen and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.

She told the BBC’s Today programme: “I think these remarks were crass, poorly judged and grossly insensitive, and these are being made by the person who is representing us on the world stage. It’s very disappointing.