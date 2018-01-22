Tory MPs have criticised Theresa May’s “disappointing” response to a cross-party demand that the government move urgently to deal with the future of NHS and social care.

Sarah Wollaston, the chair of the Commons health committee said the prime minister had showed she “lacks ambition”.

Johnny Mercer, the Plymouth MP and former soldier who campaigns on mental health issues, suggested the government was heading for an election defeat with a “reality check at the ballot box”.

It comes as a YouGov poll suggested 73% of Tory voters believed the state of the was a NHS serious concern.

In November, 90 MPs, including 33 Conservatives, signed a letter calling for a NHS and Care Convention to be set up to come up with a “sustainable” system for healthcare.

The prime minister responded with a three paragraph letter on Sunday evening.

Theresa May’s response to cross-party NHS letter