Tory Row Brewing Over Threats To Elderly Care In The Countryside

A row is brewing in the Tory party over a new funding plan which rural MPs say will harm elderly care in the countryside, The Huffington Post UK has learned.

On Tuesday evening some 25 Conservative MPs representing rural areas gave the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Sajid Javid “a particularly hard time” on countryside spending in a heated private meeting in Westminster, sources told HuffPost UK.

The Government’s latest local spending plan, which was published in December, would strip rural constituencies of money they could otherwise spend on social and elderly care, MPs told HuffPost UK.

Tory MPs accused Theresa May of spending less on rural areas because they are less profitable.

One MP told HuffPost UK the Government’s plan is now to “only invest in places that give a bang for our buck.”

“This means huge disparities in areas as with lots of elderly people and few businesses,” they said.