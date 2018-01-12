Take A 360-Degree Tour Of The Milky Way With NASA’s Incredible New Video

Looking up at the Milky Way, it’s hard to imagine what it would be like to be up close and personal with the centre of our home galaxy - a site located a huge 26,000 light years away.

Not least because the supermassive black hole at the epicentre, known as Sgr A*, would make it pretty hard for humans to travel anywhere close without being spaghettied into oblivion.

Now NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory in Cambridge, Massachusetts has provided scientists with enough data that they can explore the region on our behalf. And produce a spectacular 360-degree video tour to take us along.