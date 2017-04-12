All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    12/04/2017 17:56 BST | Updated 12/04/2017 17:57 BST

    Toyota Says This Robotic Leg Could Help Stroke Victims Walk Again

    It's set to be marketed at Japan's ageing population.

    Toyota has built a robotic leg that could help people with lower-limb paralysis to walk again.

    The Welwalk WW-1000 is set to be marketed to the ageing population in Japan, where mobility problems linked to strokes and other conditions are on the rise.

    KAZUHIRO NOGI via Getty Images

    The motorised mechanical frame is attached to a patient’s leg from the knee down and will be available to rent in Japan from autumn this year.

    Related...

    One hundred frames will initially be supplied to hospitals across the country, with patients paying an upfront fee of 1 million yen (£7,300) and a monthly fee of 350,000 yen (£2,500). 

    MORE:healthhealth newstoyota

    Conversations