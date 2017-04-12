Toyota has built a robotic leg that could help people with lower-limb paralysis to walk again.
The Welwalk WW-1000 is set to be marketed to the ageing population in Japan, where mobility problems linked to strokes and other conditions are on the rise.
The motorised mechanical frame is attached to a patient’s leg from the knee down and will be available to rent in Japan from autumn this year.
One hundred frames will initially be supplied to hospitals across the country, with patients paying an upfront fee of 1 million yen (£7,300) and a monthly fee of 350,000 yen (£2,500).