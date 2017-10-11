All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    11/10/2017 10:13 BST

    Toys 'R' Us Recalls Baby Wiggle Ball Due To Choking Hazard Risk

    Parents are able to get a full refund.

    Toys ‘R’ Us has recalled a popular baby toy due to the risk of choking.

    The high-street retailer has recalled the ‘Bruin Wiggle Ball/Giggle Ball’, with the item number 067369 and model number 5F6342E.

    The toy store stated: “The wiggle ball’s rubber knobs and plastic back can detach from the ball creating a small part, posing a choking hazard.”

    ToysRUs

    Toys ‘R’ Us has said customers who have purchased the wiggle ball should take the toy from babies and return to the store - either Toys ‘R’ Us or Babies ‘R’ Us - for a full refund.

    The store added: “No other products sold by Babies ‘R’ Us are affected by this notice.” 

    Parents can read the full recall notice here

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Best Toys 2017: These Are The Toys Your Child Will Want This Year
    MORE:parentsnew parentsBabieschild safetyToysToys R Us

    Conversations