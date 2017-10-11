Toys ‘R’ Us has recalled a popular baby toy due to the risk of choking.
The high-street retailer has recalled the ‘Bruin Wiggle Ball/Giggle Ball’, with the item number 067369 and model number 5F6342E.
The toy store stated: “The wiggle ball’s rubber knobs and plastic back can detach from the ball creating a small part, posing a choking hazard.”
Toys ‘R’ Us has said customers who have purchased the wiggle ball should take the toy from babies and return to the store - either Toys ‘R’ Us or Babies ‘R’ Us - for a full refund.
The store added: “No other products sold by Babies ‘R’ Us are affected by this notice.”
Parents can read the full recall notice here.