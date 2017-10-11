Toys ‘R’ Us has recalled a popular baby toy due to the risk of choking.

The high-street retailer has recalled the ‘Bruin Wiggle Ball/Giggle Ball’, with the item number 067369 and model number 5F6342E.

The toy store stated: “The wiggle ball’s rubber knobs and plastic back can detach from the ball creating a small part, posing a choking hazard.”