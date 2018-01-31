Tributes For British Skiers Killed In French Alps

Tributes have been paid to two Britons who fell hundreds of metres to their deaths while skiing in the French Alps. Oscar Cassagneau-Francis and Rajen Mahendra, both 26 and from Cambridge, were on holiday in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc and skiing off-piste when they fell on Sunday morning, local rescue services said. Mr Cassagneau-Francis’ older brother Oliver Phillipe, 28, was with them and managed to raise the alarm at around 11am.

Dr Oscar Cassagneau-Francis, who studied at @UniofNewcastle was killed in an accident in the French Alpshttps://t.co/IugRGNUCxZ — The Chronicle (@ChronicleLive) January 31, 2018

Mountain rescue services arrived within 10 minutes, but the two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Tinashe Padiwa, 26, who went to school with Mr Cassagneau-Francis, told The Chronicle: “He loved to ski and worked as a skiing instructor for many years. He was very sporty… he loved to play football and we would meet up and play football together. I only just saw him last week with his brother at the gym… he was a really nice guy.” The Cambridge News reports that Mr Cassagneau-Francis, who studied at Newcastle University, had gone on the skiing trip after completing his first year of post-graduation medical training in New Zealand. Emily Lang, a friend of Mr Cassagneau-Francis’ at Netherhall School, said: “Oscar was an absolutely lovely guy, forever smiling, and laughing and making those around him smile too.

Rajan Mahendra is pictured in the centre “I’ll always remember his school jumper arms being covered in sports colours from shoulder to wrist. “I’ll be thinking of him and everyone who will be missing him today.” Ahsan Hussain added: “For me to see such a young guy who I went to school with gone has shocked me. I remember all the classes, football at lunch and just every interaction comes back to you....and each and every thought I remember how calm and gentle Oscar was. A good life lost, let this remind us to grasp on to our closest!”

James D. Morgan via Getty Images The accident occurred in Chamonix-Mont-Blanc (file picture)