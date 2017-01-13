NurPhoto via Getty Images

Labour MP Tristram Hunt is set to quit Parliament and trigger a fresh by-election headache for Jeremy Corbyn.

The former Shadow Education Secretary, an arch critic of Corbyn, is to take up the post of Director of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, ITV News revealed on Friday.

Hunt’s decision will spark a by-election in his Stoke-Upon-Trent Central seat, where UKIP came second at the 2015 general election.

Labour is already facing another by-election in Copeland in Cumbria, after former shadow health minister Jamie Reed announced he was resigning to take up a job at Sellafield nuclear power plant.

Hunt’s local Labour party has seen a big increase in pro-Corbyn supporters and there has been speculation that he would have been ousted in the reselection process triggered by Westminster boundary changes.

Stoke-Upon-Trent Central is set to be axed by the 2020 general election, and parcelled up between neighbouring seats held by fellow MPs Ruth Smeeth and Rob Flello.

Hunt resigned from the Shadow Cabinet in September 2015, after the election of Corbyn as Labour leader, because of what he called “substantial policy differences”.

At the height of the ‘coup’ attempt last summer, he emailed local constituents to explain why he had backed a motion of no confidence in Corbyn.

“While I admit that I have always had some doubts about Jeremy’s ability to lead the Party, his failure to take a clear and unambiguous stand on the EU referendum – a vote of huge significance for this country - was the final straw for me.”

Hunt had a majority of 5,000 at the last election over UKIP, but the Tories polled 7,000 votes and if the contest narrows to a straight two-horse race, Nigel Farage’s party could clinch it.