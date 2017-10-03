Donald Trump has visited Puerto Rico and appears to have said little to help ease the concerns of devastated Americans, suggesting the hurricane-battered US territory had not faced a “real catastrophe” and joking about the cost of the recovery effort.

The US President landed on the island on Tuesday, almost two weeks after Hurricane Maria pummelled the country.

Despite recovery efforts, Puerto Rico and its 3.4 million residents are still without electricity and about half the population lacks drinking water. Some 16 people have been reported dead so far.

Ahead of his visit, Trump had hit out at people on the island who “want everything done for them”, and doubled down a day later by damning “politically motivated ingrates” who had criticised the slow recovery efforts.