You probably already guessed that this was an April Fool. Donald Trump has made a successful bid for London’s iconic ‘Walkie Talkie’ building. The President is reported to have paid around £600m for a 51 per cent stake in 20 Fenchurch Street and has already announced the move in characteristic style. Videos and pictures posted on social media in the last hour show ‘TRUMP TOWER’ in gaudy gold lettering above the entrance.

Erm... so this just appeared pic.twitter.com/1VEbTgxwxr — Jack Bower (@jackbowerspeaks) April 1, 2017

It is unclear what prompted the President - who owns other skyscrapers across the globe, most famously in Manhattan - to make the purchase although plans are already being made for Trump to visit the building during his State Visit to Britain later this year. But the move will cast further doubts over Trump’s ability to split his presidential and commercial dealings, with his interest in the building believed to stem from its Sky Garden on the top floor.

Malcolm P Chapman via Getty Images The Sky Garden on the top floor of 20 Fenchurch Street.

Two senior White House officials said on Friday that Scott Pruitt, the head of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and sceptic of man-made climate change, would be involved in the venture. The officials were not authorised to speak before a formal announcement is made and spoke on condition of anonymity.