Any thoughts that Donald Trump’s administration was losing its entertainment value were swiftly put to bed this week as Sean Spicer proved he’s more than a match for Melissa McCarthy’s parody version of himself.

The White House Press Secretary held a string of botched briefings during which he U-turned, inappropriately chortled and passionately gestured towards stationery in a manner that had journalists struggling to contain their mirth.

And there were plenty of other developments too...

