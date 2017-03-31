Twitter's Decision To Relax Its Character Limit Again Has Already Backfired

The debate about whether Twitter should drop its 140 character limit has raged since the dawn of Twitter itself.

Proponents argue it would free up conversations, removing the need for long threads that fragment debate.

But critics say that brevity is the network’s USP and the limit is what makes Twitter Twitter.

The company’s execs, meanwhile, are sitting on the fence. Rather than dropping the limit altogether, they have decided to relax it.

Last September, photos, videos and other media stopped counting towards the 140 limit, which was originally enforced to let people send tweets via text.

Now, the site has gone one step further by removing people’s usernames from the limit, which means, as Gizmodo first noted, you can @ as many people as you like...