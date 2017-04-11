Two In Five Patients Have Experienced 'Fat Bias' Within NHS, Survey Finds

Two in five people say they have experienced ‘fat bias’ from within the NHS, according to a new survey. The findings, released to coincide with new BBC documentary ‘Obesity: How Prejudiced is the NHS?’, found that a significant proportion of people had experienced negative attitudes from parts of the NHS because of their weight. One person said doctors always linked their health issues, regardless of what they were, back to their weight, which made them reluctant to go back and see them. Another said they’d been made to feel “lazy” by medical staff.

kali9 via Getty Images

As part of the documentary, which airs on BBC 2 on 11 April at 9pm, Professor Rachel Batterham, head of the obesity services at University College Hospital and a research scientist, explored whether there is ‘fat prejudice’ against obese patients within parts of the NHS that is stopping them accessing a potentially cost effective surgery, even when recent scientific research supports it. Professor Batterham said she considers obesity to be a disease that needs specialist treatment, including weight-loss surgery, whereas many others contend that it is a lifestyle choice. As such, she met with several NHS patients who were denied life-changing bariatric surgery and other routine operations. According to the NHS, bariatric surgery is a surgical procedure and “should only be considered for selected patients where the full range of other weight management approaches have been considered, with expert support, but have not been successful”. Professor Batterham also spoke to others who have tried to use the NHS weight management services, with one admitting it actually resulted in her gaining two stone. From a survey of 993 people, 43% agreed that they had experienced ‘fat bias’, with one person saying they were treated as a “second class citizen by the NHS”.