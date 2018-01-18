In an exclusive collaboration with Y-Project, Ugg has released a new collection that’ll have you wishing you were Puss in Boots if you want to pull them off.

The boots were showcased in both the men’s and women’s catwalk shows at Paris Fashion Week, casually paired with jeans and oversized jumpers.

A spin off of the classic ankle-length, fleece-lined, camel coloured boots we all love to hate, these versions manage to be taller yet, simultaneously slouchier, than your average.

Y-Project is known for challenging the norm (and Uggs never claimed to be the prettiest petal in the field), but this is on a whole new level of ‘what-just-happened?’