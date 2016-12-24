Gusts reaching almost 120mph were recorded on the summit of Cairn Gorm at 11am on Friday while gusts of 76mph were recorded on Fair Isle and 75mph at Mona on Anglesey in Wales in the late afternoon.

Severe weather warnings remain in place for Christmas Eve, with a Met Office warning of wind, snow and ice for northern parts of the country.

Britain has been battered by high winds as Storm Barbara sweeps over the country, causing disruption to travel and power supplies.

The company said the most significant incident resulted from a lightning strike which affected around 13,000 customers in Lewis and Harris, though all homes were reconnected within two hours.

Thousands of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) customers were left without power for a time on Friday.

The storm caused widespread disruption with cancellations and revised schedules for ferry services, while revised timetables were in place on the railways.

The most frequent snow showers are expected to fall north of the Central Belt with 5-10cm of snow possible on higher ground.

The Met Office has issued yellow “be aware” warnings for Scotland’s central belt and northwards on Saturday, warning of wintry showers affecting large parts of Scotland during Friday evening and night onwards into Saturday morning.

SSEN said that by 10.30pm engineers had restored power to more than 19,000 homes.

Festive travellers have also been dealt another blow with another storm on the way.

An amber alert for Storm Conor has been issued for the far north of the country on Boxing Day.

Dean Hall, a Met Office forecaster, said: “There will still be strong winds associated with Storm Barbara affecting the north of Scotland overnight and into Saturday morning.

“For Christmas Eve there is a north/south split across the UK. We still have very gusty, squally conditions across much of Scotland and the north of England and Northern Ireland with further showers, some heavy at times and turning wintry over higher ground.