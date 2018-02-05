Commuters have been warned to expect travel disruption this morning after “heavy snowfall” hit the south-east of England.

The Met Office issued snow and ice warnings for large parts of the country following predictions from forecasters that it could be “one of our coldest weeks of this winter so far”.

A yellow warning has been issued for London, the south east and the east of England until 10am on Monday as a band of snow showers moves in from the north east, the Press Association reported.

Meanwhile, Kent Police urged motorists to take care and allow extra time for journeys as officers responded to crashes on the M20 near Maidstone.