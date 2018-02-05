Commuters have been warned to expect travel disruption this morning after “heavy snowfall” hit the south-east of England.
The Met Office issued snow and ice warnings for large parts of the country following predictions from forecasters that it could be “one of our coldest weeks of this winter so far”.
A yellow warning has been issued for London, the south east and the east of England until 10am on Monday as a band of snow showers moves in from the north east, the Press Association reported.
Meanwhile, Kent Police urged motorists to take care and allow extra time for journeys as officers responded to crashes on the M20 near Maidstone.
The force tweeted that there was “heavy snowfall” affecting the M20 and said conditions were poor on a wider part of the network.
“Be aware. Extra time. Allow space watch for changing road conditions. If you get stuck stay with your car leave engine running. If you are able, Low gear low revs keep moving,” the force tweeted.
A yellow warning for ice has also been issued for the East Midlands, east and north-east England and Yorkshire and Humber, while another for snow and ice covers Wales, Northern Ireland, most of Scotland and northern England.
Beginning on Monday night from 8pm, it is expected to continue until 3pm on Tuesday.
Forecasters say snow is likely to be confined to hills above 100 metres over Northern Ireland and low levels elsewhere.
Between 1-3cm of snow is possible away from the coasts, with up to 5cm predicted above 200 metres.